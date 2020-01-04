2 Chicago officers save man from burning vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Early Friday morning, two Chicago police officers jumped into action to save a man from a burning car.

The smashed up Jeep was stretching over the Stevenson Expressway on Pulaski with a driver trapped inside.

“There was smoke coming from the engine compartment as well as the vehicle being engulfed in flames,” 8th district officer Gino Garcia said.

Garcia and his partner for about a year, officer DeXaxier Langham, acted on instinct to save the man.

“ I went to the front of the car and I opened the door, once he unlocked it, grabbed him from the shoulders,” Langham said. “My partner then came over to help me and my partner came around and after that, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.”

Seconds after the rescue, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Chicago fire said the driver had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital.

In addition to the officers helping, his life was also saved by the witnesses who called it in.

Other Chicago officers took notice.

“Proud of these guys for the way that reacted in this position,” said Sgt. Thomas Dorng. “ They’re trained to do something like this, takes a lot to go up and take action."