Villaggio Ristorante’s Pork Chop Vesuvio

Villaggio Ristorante
1242 West Lake Street
Roselle
(630) 671-9000
villaggioonline.com
Villaggio Ristorante is a family own and operated for over 12 years by the three brothers, Edgar, Filiberto and Chef Hugo Jimenez for over 12 years, when you dine at Villaggio you are treated like Family, we love and have passion for our food we take a lot of pride on our kitchen, we have a very extensive wine list from all over the world. “There is Always Something going on at Villaggio" We cater to all your needs- whether it's wedding, bridal shower office party or anniversary.
Recipe:
Pork chop Vesuvio
12oz tomahawk pork chop
2oz garlic
1oz white wine
salt
Pepper
4oz chicken base
Butter
Olive oil
Arugula salad
1 lemon
Olive oil
In a hot saute over medium heat 1 oz canola oil and pork chop, sear pork chop for two minutes each side, to create a golden broun crust.
The pork chop goes in the oven for 5 minutes at 350°
Once seared drain oil from pan add 1 ounce of white wine away from the flame, add the rosemary sprigs, shaved garlic, salt, pepper and chicken stock, leave for 2 minutes and add the butter to thicken the sauce.
Arugula salad
Add salt, pepper, fresh lemon juice and olive oil