Villaggio Ristorante’s Pork Chop Vesuvio

Villaggio Ristorante

1242 West Lake Street

Roselle

(630) 671-9000

villaggioonline.com

Villaggio Ristorante is a family own and operated for over 12 years by the three brothers, Edgar, Filiberto and Chef Hugo Jimenez for over 12 years, when you dine at Villaggio you are treated like Family, we love and have passion for our food we take a lot of pride on our kitchen, we have a very extensive wine list from all over the world. “There is Always Something going on at Villaggio" We cater to all your needs- whether it's wedding, bridal shower office party or anniversary.

Recipe:

Pork chop Vesuvio

12oz tomahawk pork chop

2oz garlic

1oz white wine

salt

Pepper

4oz chicken base

Butter

Olive oil

Arugula salad

1 lemon

Olive oil

In a hot saute over medium heat 1 oz canola oil and pork chop, sear pork chop for two minutes each side, to create a golden broun crust.

The pork chop goes in the oven for 5 minutes at 350°

Once seared drain oil from pan add 1 ounce of white wine away from the flame, add the rosemary sprigs, shaved garlic, salt, pepper and chicken stock, leave for 2 minutes and add the butter to thicken the sauce.

Arugula salad

Add salt, pepper, fresh lemon juice and olive oil