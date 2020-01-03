Up to 6 to 8” of snow in parts of Iowa Friday; the last of the system’s snow showers exits Saturday morning; milder Pacific air’s resurgence to come with powerful winds Sunday—40-50 mph gusts possible
Clear, cold Sunday leads to snow on Monday
Cloudy, cooler Friday, some snow possible this weekend
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled; Drop in temps expected still
Wintry mix and snow possible Sunday night
Mild Thursday before weekend snow
Light snow likely Sunday night, clear week ahead
Rain and snow possible toward end of the weekend
Dry afternoon on the way before return of snow Monday night
Sunshine returns to start 2020; weekend rain, snow on the way
Morning snow possible Saturday before windy end to weekend
Light snow possible Sunday night, sun on the way
Weather to become unsettled as November wanes
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday