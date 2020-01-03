Up to 6 to 8” of snow in parts of Iowa Friday; the last of the system’s snow showers exits Saturday morning; milder Pacific air’s resurgence to come with powerful winds Sunday—40-50 mph gusts possible

Posted 11:11 PM, January 3, 2020, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.