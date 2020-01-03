Snow showers sweep in late tonight into Saturday morning; a dusting to an inch possible; classic high wind set-up comes together Sunday as Pacific air races back in; 50+ mph gusts not out of the question
-
Wet Monday on the way before temperature drop
-
60s likely for Sunday on wet weekend
-
40s on Friday before weekend rain
-
50s continue into Christmas
-
Temps in the 50s on the way
-
-
Holiday warmup on the way
-
Warmup on the way later this week
-
Clear, cold Sunday leads to snow on Monday
-
Where did the word “meteorology” come from?
-
Record-breaking warmth in Chicago day after Christmas
-
-
Colder temps, rain on the way after warmer-than-usual Sunday
-
Cloudy, cooler Friday, some snow possible this weekend
-
Wintry mix and snow possible Sunday night