Snow showers sweep in late tonight into Saturday morning; a dusting to an inch possible; classic high wind set-up comes together Sunday as Pacific air races back in; 50+ mph gusts not out of the question

Posted 1:02 AM, January 3, 2020, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.