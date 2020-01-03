Saturday snow showers then windy Sunday

A chance of early snow showers this morning could provide a dusting to up to an inch of snow in some locations. The snow ends early today with skies beginning to clear in the afternoon. Cooler today with a high in the mid 30s, still a few degrees above normal for early January. Seasonal snowfall is now near normal after an early start to the snow season in October and the first two weeks of November. The current forecast does not call for any significant snow this week. Above normal temperatures continue over the next week with a high forecast to reach the mid 40s on Thursday. The last day with a below normal average temperature was December 19th.

Sunday will see more sun and strong southwest winds turning west with gusts over 40 mph likely. Some locations may see gusts exceeding 50 mph.