× Rosemont man charged with murder after missing woman found strangled to death on New Year’s Eve

DES PLAINES — A 31-year-old Rosemont man has been charged with murder after a missing Rockford woman was found dead on New Year’s Eve.

Gerard Calderon was arrested Thursday after police believe he strangled Myra Rivera, 24, of Rockford, who found found dead in a cardboard box in a Des Plaines parking lot. She had been reported missing for several days prior to the discovery of her body.

Police located her body on Dec. 31 just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Maple Street after arriving on the report of a suspicious incident. Foul play was suspected in Rivera’s death.

Police said evidence from the scene identified Calderon as the suspect. Several search warrants were executed and the 2004 Acura TL involved in the incident was located and recovered.

On Thursday, Gerard was taken into custody as well as two other persons of interest, who were later determined to have unwittingly participated in the incident by lending Gerard their vehicle, or by helping Gerard put the box in the vehicle.

Police said they learned during an interview with Gerard, that he allegedly contacted Myra through an escort service. They said met up with her at his apartment in the early morning hours of Dec. 28. While at the apartment, Gerard allegedly got into an altercation with Rivera and strangled her to death.

A search warrant was then executed on Gerard’s apartment where more evidence was collected.

On Friday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office charged Gerard with first degree murder and concealment of a homicide.