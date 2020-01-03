Robin Williams’ daughter posts herself matching late dad’s character in Instagram Disney filter

(WJW) — Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, shared a touching video of her using the Disney character filter on Instagram over the holidays.
The filter matches the user with a character from one of many Disney movies.
Ironically, Zelda was matched with The Genie from “Aladdin,” which her father voiced back in 1994.
Check it out below:
So far, the video has gotten over two million views, and thousands of replies.
Robbins passed away in 2014 when he killed himself at the age of 63.