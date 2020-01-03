× Northwestern Women’s Basketball has momentum heading into 2020

EVANSTON – For themselves and their fans, it was a way to get New Year’s Eve started off the right way.

In their final game of 2019, Northwestern took it to No.12 Maryland at Welsh Ryan Arena, beating the defending Big Ten champions 81-58.

The victory was part of an eventful start to the season for the Wildcats, who are 12-1 and currently atop the conference standings as 2020 begins. Plus head coach Joe McKeown had a major career milestone in December as he won his 700th career game.

Josh Frydman caught up with the Wildcats as they try to capitalize on their early season momentum on Friday, and you can see his story in the video above.