Dr. Jay Kumar says happiness is a practice, not a promise and that making small consistent changes can make a big difference.

Dr. Kumar is the author of "Science of a Happy Brain, Thriving in the Age of Anger, Anxiety and Addiction."

He's speaking Friday, January 3rd along with artist Arica Hilton at the Hilton Asmus Contemporary Gallery, 716 N. Wells St at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For more details you can visit drjaykumar.com