Lunchbreak: Fisk & Co. Belgian Style Mussels

Executive Chef Ashlee Aubin of Fisk & Co. in the Loop

Fisk & Co.

225 N. Wabash Ave.

Chicago, Illinois 60601

312-236-9300

Located in the Loop neighborhood steps from the River Walk

“Aw Shucks” Happy Hour every Monday-Friday from 4-6pm: $1 oysters & drink specials.

fiskandcochicago.com

instagram.com/FiskandCo/ (@FiskandCo)

facebook.com/FiskandCo/

instagram.com/fusilli_ashlee/ (@Fusilli_Ashlee)

Belgian Style Mussels

(Serves two as entrée or four as appetizer)

Ingredients:

2# PEI Mussels

2ea Shallot

4ea Garlic

4ea Bacon Strips, cooked

6oz Belgian Beer (3/4 cup)

2oz Butter (4T)

2oz Cream (4T)

1oz Olive Oil (2T)

Parsley

Lemon

Salt

Pepper

Grilled Baguette

Directions: