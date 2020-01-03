Lunchbreak: Fisk & Co. Belgian Style Mussels

Executive Chef Ashlee Aubin of Fisk & Co. in the Loop
Fisk & Co.
225 N. Wabash Ave.
Chicago, Illinois 60601
312-236-9300
Located in the Loop neighborhood steps from the River Walk
- “Aw Shucks” Happy Hour every Monday-Friday from 4-6pm: $1 oysters & drink specials.
instagram.com/FiskandCo/ (@FiskandCo)
instagram.com/fusilli_ashlee/ (@Fusilli_Ashlee)
Belgian Style Mussels
(Serves two as entrée or four as appetizer)
Ingredients:
- 2# PEI Mussels
- 2ea Shallot
- 4ea Garlic
- 4ea Bacon Strips, cooked
- 6oz Belgian Beer (3/4 cup)
- 2oz Butter (4T)
- 2oz Cream (4T)
- 1oz Olive Oil (2T)
- Parsley
- Lemon
- Salt
- Pepper
- Grilled Baguette
Directions:
- Clean the mussels by rinsing in cold water and scrubbing off anything sticking to the outside of the shell. Soak in clean cold water for 20 minutes then drain into a colander.
- Dice the shallot, garlic, bacon and parsley.
- In a large Dutch oven or sauté pan, heat the olive oil on medium-high heat.
- Carefully add the mussels to the hot pan (watch out for sizzling oil). Give the mussels a quick stir then add garlic, shallot, bacon, salt and pepper.
- Continue stirring the mussels for until the shallot and garlic are nicely cooked (about 2 minutes).
- Add the beer and allow to boil for 30 seconds.
- Add the cream and butter, stirring until the mussels open.
- Sprinkle a handful of parsley and the juice of a half lemon onto the mussels. Serve with grilled or toasted bread.