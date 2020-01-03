Lunchbreak: Fisk & Co. Belgian Style Mussels

Posted 12:09 PM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 01:18PM, January 3, 2020
Data pix.

Executive Chef Ashlee Aubin of Fisk & Co. in the Loop

Fisk & Co.

225 N. Wabash Ave.

Chicago, Illinois 60601

312-236-9300

Located in the Loop neighborhood steps from the River Walk

  • “Aw Shucks” Happy Hour every Monday-Friday from 4-6pm: $1 oysters & drink specials.

 

fiskandcochicago.com

instagram.com/FiskandCo/  (@FiskandCo)

facebook.com/FiskandCo/

instagram.com/fusilli_ashlee/ (@Fusilli_Ashlee)

 

Belgian Style Mussels

(Serves two as entrée or four as appetizer)

Ingredients:

  • 2# PEI Mussels
  • 2ea Shallot
  • 4ea Garlic
  • 4ea Bacon Strips, cooked
  • 6oz Belgian Beer (3/4 cup)
  • 2oz Butter (4T)
  • 2oz Cream (4T)
  • 1oz Olive Oil (2T)
  • Parsley
  • Lemon
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Grilled Baguette

Directions:

  1. Clean the mussels by rinsing in cold water and scrubbing off anything sticking to the outside of the shell. Soak in clean cold water for 20 minutes then drain into a colander.
  2. Dice the shallot, garlic, bacon and parsley.
  3. In a large Dutch oven or sauté pan, heat the olive oil on medium-high heat.
  4. Carefully add the mussels to the hot pan (watch out for sizzling oil). Give the mussels a quick stir then add garlic, shallot, bacon, salt and pepper.
  5. Continue stirring the mussels for until the shallot and garlic are nicely cooked (about 2 minutes).
  6. Add the beer and allow to boil for 30 seconds.
  7. Add the cream and butter, stirring until the mussels open.
  8. Sprinkle a handful of parsley and the juice of a half lemon onto the mussels. Serve with grilled or toasted bread.

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.