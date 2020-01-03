× Former St. Viator HS coach facing sex abuse charge of minor

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A former St. Viator High School coach and counselor is facing a charge of sex abuse of a minor.

The allegations were made against Joe Majkowski back in May.

Arlington Heights police announced his arrest on Dec. 27.

Majkowski is also facing four counts of disorderly conduct for texting inappropriate messages to four 15-year-old students. In one of the texts, he said he loves them.

Majkowski was escorted off the school campus by police in June, one day before his retirement.