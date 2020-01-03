Chicago police looking for man after woman sexually assaulted, robbed on Red Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman on a Red Line train Thursday morning.

The attack happened just before 10 a.m. on a northbound Red Line train near Morse Avenue.

A surveillance image released shows a woman’s hand around the suspect’s neck at some point during the attack.

The 24-year-old woman reportedly encountered him exposing his genitals and tried to move cars.

As she tried to get away, police said the man struck her several times, touched her inappropriately, demanded that her perform an inappropriate act against her will and then took off her with belongs.

Police said he got off the train at the Morse stop in Rogers Park.

“It’s scary he’s that bold to just want to do that on the train you know,” a resident said. “Hopefully they get him.”

The suspect was not caught by police and is described as an African American, 20-30 years old, between 5’8”-5’10” and 150-180 lbs.

He had braided hair, a goatee, and was wearing a dark-colored Bulls jacket.

If you have information, please contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.