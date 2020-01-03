× Chicago Lakeshore Hospital may close after feds pull funding, state license threatened

CHICAGO — Chicago Lakeshore Hospital in Uptown may be in imminent danger of having to close forever.

After a series of unsatisfactory inspection reports, the psychiatric hospital now faces the potential loss of its state license, and the cut-off of federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. Most of the patients’ bills are paid by one of those programs.

Just last month, Cook County’s public guardian sued the “hospital of horrors” on behalf of seven children who said they were abused there. The lawsuit alleges children as young as 7 were subject to or witnessed sexual abuse by staff and peers. When children reported the abuse, they were further victimized, the complaint said. One was allegedly given a powerful sedative when it wasn’t necessary.

Hospital officials said they are arranging to move their Medicare and Medicaid patients to other hospitals by the end of the month.