Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome baby girl

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are new parents.

The couple shared the happy news on their official Instagram accounts with the same post.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the post read. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Diaz and Madden, who generally avoid the spotlight together, plan to be very private about their new family member.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the couple shared. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

The actress and the Good Charlotte band member married in 2015.