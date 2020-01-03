× Brookfield Zoo announces passing of 13-year-old African lion Zenda

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Staff at Brookfield Zoo are mourning the death of their 13-year-old African lion Zenda.

The zoo said just before Christmas, staff observed Zenda having difficulty standing and walking.

As he was being treated by veterinarians, his well-being dramatically declined on Thursday. The decision to humanely euthanize him was made.

Staff will be monitoring 15-year-old lion Isis, who will turn 15 this year, to help her adjust to the loss of Zenda.