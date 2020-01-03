× Bears sign safety Eddie Jackson to a four-year contract extension

LAKE FOREST – While many have questioned a few draft picks in the Ryan Pace era, there was one made in 2017 that no one is second-guessing.

The selection of Eddie Jackson out of Alabama in the fourth round is one of the best picks by the Bears’ general manager. He’s been a major part of the Bears’ secondary and one of the best at his position in the NFL.

On Friday, the Bears made sure that Jackson will remain with the Bears for years to come.

Per his agency, SportsTrust Advisors, Jackson has signed a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension with the team. It makes him the highest paid safety in the NFL with a yearly average of $14.6 million and includes a $33 million signing bonus.

Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named an NFL All-Pro in 2018 when the Bears won the NFC North division title.

That year Jackson had six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also had two forced fumbles and a sack in helping a Bears’ defense that was ranked first in the NFL in a number of categories.

Jackson’s numbers weren’t as prolific but he remained one of the most reliable defenders on the team. He made 60 tackles with a sack, forced fumble, two interceptions, and five pass deflections.