Autopsy scheduled on man who died in confrontation with police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — An autopsy is scheduled on a man who died during a shootout with Chicago police on the city's Northwest Side.

An early exam determined Mariano Ocon Jr., 30, shot himself once, and a police officer shot him once. It is unclear at this time which bullet killed him.

According to police, officers performed a traffic stop on the 6000 block of West Wellington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the car, identified as Ocon, exited and "began exhibiting characteristics of an armed person." Police said Ocon's girlfriend and children were inside the vehicle.

Shortly after, police said a foot chase pursued and officers observed the man armed with a handgun, which they said prompted a confrontation between him and police.

CPD has asked the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to perform a formal analysis. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating.

Police said the woman in the car was arrested, and the children were taken to the hospital and said they are OK.