× Another reported home invasion in Hammond

HAMMOND, In. — A home invader strikes again in Hammond.

Police said the latest incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on the 7300 block of White Oak Avenue. The suspect entered through an open window.

The victim said the offender stood at the end of her bed and pointed a gun at her. She adds the offender made her grab and take items out of the home, then took-off.

Money and several firearms were reported stolen.

The suspect is believed to have carried out multiple home invasions recently and should be considered armed and dangerous.