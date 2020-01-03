× All-Pro selection completes Cordarrelle Patterson’s great first season with the Bears

LAKE FOREST – A major narrative for the Chicago Bears’ 2019 season didn’t apply to the man who specialized in special teams.

Unlike the majority of the team, Cordarrelle Patterson did everything the Bears could have hoped for in his first season with the Bears, and the writers for the Associated Press realized that on Friday.

Today the voters named the versatile special teams player as a first-team All-Pro for the 2019 season as a kick returner, honoring his skills at the position which were a bright spot in a disappointing 8-8 year for the Bears.

Patterson had an NFC-high 825 yard kick return yards on the season and his 29.5 average was second in the NFL. He delivered one of the best moments of the season in the October 20th game against the Saints, returning a kickoff 102-yards for a touchdown at Soldier Field. He was the first since Devin Hester in 2011 to do so for the team at their home stadium and the first for the Bears to return a kickoff for a score in any venue since Nick Williams did so in Green Bay on November 9, 2014.

This is one of a few honors that Patterson has received this year for his kick returns along with play on special teams. He was one of three Bears named to the Pro Bowl roster, joining teammates Eddie Jackson and Khalil Mack, as he received that honor for the third time in his career. Patterson was also named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month in November when he gained 294 yards on ten kick returns, made four special team’s tackles, while also downing two punts inside the ten-yard line.