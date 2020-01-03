Friday Forecaster: Noah Lennie, 5th grade, Roosevelt Middle School
5th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
2nd-grader says ‘hi’ to Santa, Elf on the Shelf before giving Friday’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th-grader gives Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th-grader gives Friday’s weather forecast
-
-
4th-grader reports weather forecast: ‘It looks warm but sadly it’s not’
-
4th grader says ‘hi’ to teachers, classmates before giving Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grade YouTuber reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th-grader says ‘hi’ to friend Choo Choo before giving Friday’s forecast
-
-
4th grader gives weekend weather forecast
-
Showers to follow Friday’s autumnal chill
-
11-year-old boy dies after he was struck by SUV during trick-or-treat event in North Carolina