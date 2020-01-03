3 arrested after woman robbed on CTA Red Line train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three men were arrested after a woman was robbed on the CTA Red Line in the Loop.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South State Street as the 24-year-old woman was riding the train. Police said four men approached her, and one of them took her cellphone from her hand.

According to police, one of the men was arrested after getting off the train at the Monroe stop. Two other men were arrested at the Cermak-Chinatown station, after the woman identified them to police.

Charges are pending.

This incident comes after a series of attacks on the Red Line over the past week. It is unclear at this time if the incidents are connected.