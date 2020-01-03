The director and actors of "1917" sat down with WGN's Dean Richards to talk about the film.
‘1917’ director Sam Mendes on how film was made as one continuous flowing shot
-
‘Skywalker’ rises again; ‘Little Women’ go big at box office
-
Golden Globe 2020 nominations revealed
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘1917’, ‘Uncut Gems’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Spies in Disguise’
-
‘Justice League’ stars, fans urge studio to #ReleasetheSnyderCut
-
Anna Karina, the icon of French New Wave cinema, dies at 79
-
-
‘Captain America’ actress Mollie Fitzgerald charged with killing her mother
-
Jon M. Chu denies Brenda Song ‘not Asian enough’ for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’
-
Olivia Newton-John’s final ‘Grease’ ensemble fetches $405K
-
War epic ‘Midway’ bests ‘Doctor Sleep’ at the box office
-
‘Benson,’ ‘Star Trek’ actor René Auberjonois has died at 79
-
-
‘Maleficent’ sequel knocks ‘Joker’ out of No. 1 spot at the box office
-
‘Joker’ laughs its way to October box office record
-
‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ singer Jack Sheldon dies at 88