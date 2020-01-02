Woman, 57, strangled to death in Des Plaines: medical examiner
DES PLAINES, Ill. — A 57-year-old woman found dead in Des Plaines was strangled, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The woman was attacked around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Maple Street, and was pronounced dead later that day.
Autopsy results found she died of strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released.
No further information has been provided.
42.026111 -87.879924