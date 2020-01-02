× Woman, 57, strangled to death in Des Plaines: medical examiner

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A 57-year-old woman found dead in Des Plaines was strangled, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman was attacked around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Maple Street, and was pronounced dead later that day.

Autopsy results found she died of strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

No further information has been provided.