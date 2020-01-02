× White Sox sign Luis Robert to six-year contract

WHITE SOX AND LUIS ROBERT AGREE TO TERMS ON SIX-YEAR CONTRACT

PLUS TWO CLUB OPTIONS; DESIGNATE TAYRON GUERRERO FOR ASSIGNMENT

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a six-year, $50-million contract with outfielder Luis Robert, plus two club options that could extend the deal through the 2027 season.

Under terms of the contract, Robert, 22, will receive $1.5 million in 2020, $3.5 million in 2021, $6 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023, $12.5 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025. The White Sox hold $20-million options for both 2026 and 2027, with $2 million buyouts for either season.

Robert, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox organization and No. 3 overall in baseball. He combined to bat .328/.376/.624 (165-503) with 31 doubles, 11 triples, 32 home runs, 92 RBI, 108 runs scored, 36 stolen bases and a 1.001 OPS over 122 games with Class A Winston-Salem, Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte in 2019.

Robert ranked among the minor-league leaders in total bases (T2nd, 314), hits (4th), extra-base hits (4th, 74), runs scored (5th) and triples (T6th). He became the first minor-league player since at least 1988 to hit .325 with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 30 homers, 90 RBI, 100 runs scored, 300 total bases and 35 steals in a single season. Robert also became the first minor-leaguer since Joc Pederson in 2014 to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season and the first Sox minor-leaguer to accomplish the feat since at least 1988.

“Luis is a hugely talented player who showed his unique set of impressive skills last season and who we believe will be making an impact at the Major League level during the 2020 season,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox general manager. “As he showed at three levels in 2019, Luis has the ability to impact a game dramatically with his bat, his speed, his glove and his arm. We see him as a very important part of a talented core of position players who we anticipate will be competing together with the White Sox for many seasons to come.”

“I am extremely happy with this deal because it is God’s will,” said Robert. “Hopefully this year I will finally make my dream come true of playing in the big leagues. I risked everything when I left Cuba to pursue this dream, and now I know the whole process and all my sacrifices will be rewarded. My next step is to keep working as hard as ever, but now with more dedication and desire to help my team achieve our ultimate goal of winning championships.”

Robert, a native of Ciego de Avila, Cuba, is a career .312/.381/.551 (156-773) hitter over three minor-league seasons in the White Sox organization after being signed as an international free agent on May 27, 2017.

Robert will wear uniform No. 88.