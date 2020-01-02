Uber driver gets college degree thanks to passenger’s act of generosity

ATLANTA — An Uber driver from Atlanta has achieved her college dreams, all thanks to one of her passengers.

Single mom Latonya Young, 43, is a hair stylist by day and an Uber driver by night.

During an Uber trip to Mecerdes Benz Staduim in Atlanta, Young shared a bit of her story with a passenger.

At the age of 16, she had to drop out of high school to raise her first child. She recently had to drop out of college because of a $700 “unpaid balance”‘ to Georgia State University.

A few days after that ride-share, Young got a phone call from the school saying the passenger had paid off her debt.

“I was literally blown away. A stranger has never done that — or done anything like that — for me,” she told WSB-TV.

Young was able to finish her school, and the passenger Kevin Esch showed up at her graduation a few weeks ago.

She earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice. This month, she’ll be back in class to pursue a bachelor’s.

Esch told WSB that Young is an inspiration to him.