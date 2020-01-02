Midday Fix: Boxing exercises you can do at home

Posted 11:21 AM, January 2, 2020, by

Julie Bellis, Group Fitness Manager Lincoln Common

Katie Schneider and Anthony Fleming, Group Fitness Instructors

EQUINOX – Newest Location in Lincoln Commons (2355 N. Lincoln Ave), with additional Chicago locations available in Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, The Loop, and Highland Park.

The new ROUNDS class is a 60-minute Equinox original, and is a signature boxing circuit that incorporates sport-specific equipment and training protocols. It’s super interactive and is great even for those who want to learn the basics of boxing!

http://www.equinox.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.