× Midday Fix: Boxing exercises you can do at home

Julie Bellis, Group Fitness Manager Lincoln Common

Katie Schneider and Anthony Fleming, Group Fitness Instructors

EQUINOX – Newest Location in Lincoln Commons (2355 N. Lincoln Ave), with additional Chicago locations available in Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, The Loop, and Highland Park.

The new ROUNDS class is a 60-minute Equinox original, and is a signature boxing circuit that incorporates sport-specific equipment and training protocols. It’s super interactive and is great even for those who want to learn the basics of boxing!

http://www.equinox.com