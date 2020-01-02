Lunchbreak:  Sweet Potato Bruschetta and Cauliflower Wings

Maggie Michalczyk, Chicago-based registered dietitian and author of the Once Upon a Pumpkin Cookbook.
Instagram: @onceuponapumpkin
Website: onceuponapumpkinrd.com
Sweet Potato Bruschetta
Ingredients:
2-3 sweet potatoes
2 ripe avocados
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. garlic powder
juice of 1 lime
1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped
1/2 tsp. sea salt
1/4 tsp. ground cumin
½ tsp. pepper
1/3 cup pomegranate or pumpkin seeds
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 415ºF. Peel the sweet potatoes and cut into rounds. Add to a baking sheet and sprinkle with a dash of salt and pepper. Bake for approximately 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add avocado, garlic powder, cilantro, salt, pepper, cumin and lime juice to a small bowl and mash together to make the guacamole.
- Remove the sweet potatoes from the oven and add a spoonful of guacamole on top of each one. Top with a couple of pomegranate or pumpkin seeds and enjoy!
Cauliflower Wings
Ingredients:
1 head of cauliflower
1 cup almond meal
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 large eggs
for the sauce:
1/2 cup Franks Hot Sauce
1 tablespoons maple syrup
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400ºF and spray a baking sheet with olive oil cooking spray. Cut cauliflower into florets. Set aside.
- Mix together the almond flour, garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Transfer into a gallon-sized bag.
- Then, whisk the two eggs together in a small bowl.
- Dip cauliflower into the egg mixture and thoroughly coat. Then transfer into the bag. Repeat with all pieces of cauliflower.
- Shake bag so that the cauliflower gets coated with rub. Transfer cauliflower onto baking sheet and spread out evenly.
- Bake at 400ºF for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- While cauliflower is baking, prepare buffalo sauce. Mix together the hot sauce and maple syrup.
- When cauliflower is done baking, toss in buffalo sauce, making sure all pieces are coated. Bake for 3-5 more minutes.
- Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes.