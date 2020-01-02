Lunchbreak:  Sweet Potato Bruschetta and Cauliflower Wings

Posted 11:48 AM, January 2, 2020, by

 

Maggie Michalczyk, Chicago-based registered dietitian and author of the Once Upon a Pumpkin Cookbook.

 Instagram: @onceuponapumpkin

Website: onceuponapumpkinrd.com

  

 Sweet Potato Bruschetta

Ingredients:

2-3 sweet potatoes

2 ripe avocados

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. garlic powder

juice of 1 lime

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. pepper

1/3 cup pomegranate or pumpkin seeds

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 415ºF. Peel the sweet potatoes and cut into rounds. Add to a baking sheet and sprinkle with a dash of salt and pepper. Bake for approximately 15 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, add avocado, garlic powder, cilantro,  salt, pepper, cumin and lime juice to a small bowl and mash together to make the guacamole.
  3. Remove the sweet potatoes from the oven and add a spoonful of guacamole on top of each one. Top with a couple of pomegranate or pumpkin seeds and enjoy!

 

Cauliflower Wings

 

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1 cup almond meal

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 large eggs

 

for the sauce:

1/2 cup Franks Hot Sauce

1 tablespoons maple syrup

 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400ºF and spray a baking sheet with olive oil cooking spray. Cut cauliflower into florets. Set aside.
  2. Mix together the almond flour, garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Transfer into a gallon-sized bag.
  3. Then, whisk the two eggs together in a small bowl.
  4. Dip cauliflower into the egg mixture and thoroughly coat. Then transfer into the bag. Repeat with all pieces of cauliflower.
  5. Shake bag so that the cauliflower gets coated with rub. Transfer cauliflower onto baking sheet and spread out evenly.
  6. Bake at 400ºF for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.
  7. While cauliflower is baking, prepare buffalo sauce. Mix together the hot sauce and maple syrup.
  8. When cauliflower is done baking, toss in buffalo sauce, making sure all pieces are coated. Bake for 3-5 more minutes.
  9. Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes.

 

