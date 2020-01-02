× Latest chapter in R. Kelly’s sexual abuse allegations to air tonight

It’s been about a year since the documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly” renewed the country’s interest in sexual abuse allegations against the musician.

Since it aired, more allegations led to criminal charges that have put the singer in jail as he awaits trial.

More allegations are expected tonight when “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” airs.

Kelly is already facing multiple state and federal charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

They include kidnapping and federal RICO Racketeering allegations that accuse the 52-year-old singer’s organization of facilitating the exploitation of his young victims.

“I think it’s 43 charges now. And almost two centuries in jail if convicted on all charges,” said Jim DeRogatis music critic & journalist. “There’s no way to fight all these charges.”

Some allegations involve underage teens accusing Kelly of sexual abuse and assault. He’s also accused of ordering the transport of young victims across state lines.

“He’s never going to breath fresh air again,” said DeRogatis. “He’s subject to two federal indictments, one out of New York, one out of Chicago and two state cases.. one out of Chicago the other out of Minneapolis.”

R Kelly has denied all the charges.

In the past, his attorney Steven Greenberg has said the charges made in the docu-series were old allegations.

R. Kelly was acquitted back in 2008 of abusing an underage victim.