“He’s never gonna breathe fresh air again.” Music journalist and author Jim Derogatis previews “Surviving R. Kelly Part II”

Author of "Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly," Jim Derogatis shares insight into what will be revealed in Lifetime's follow up to the docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly." The program and continued reporting from Jim Derogatis and others led to dozens of charges filed against award winning singer in several states last year.

Jim Derogatis and esteemed columnist Mary Mitchell will join Maudlyne Ihejirika in conversation Tuesday January 7th at Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications to discuss their participation in "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning" in addition to new details from their reporting.

Visit Museum.tv for tickets.