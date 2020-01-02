× Englewood native holding football showcase for local high school athletes

(CHICAGO) — Bryant Perry wants to give high school football players the opportunity he never had.

That’s why the Englewood native organized the “Beat The Odds” showcase for juniors and seniors to be seen by college recruits.

The event is this Saturday, Jan. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CSO Multiplex in Kenwood. Former Westinghouse High School star and Illinois State defensive end James Graham will lead the players in drills.

WGN featured Perry’s story in September, as he looks for his own shot at a pro football career.

https://wgntv.com/2019/09/23/football-and-my-high-school-coach-kept-me-alive-local-athletes-nfl-dreams-remain-undeterred/

For more information on the showcase and to sign up, click on the link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1U1_upjra8ZaPhDZO77W90uc-dPZ9b0Pdf-yhfXRcw9w/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0x5bqow77gyhpYhDGyAeOXW6cv3BlEZ4os6926TMrGtW1iMICptapVpmg&edit_requested=true