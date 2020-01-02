1 man dead after shooting incident on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police confirmed that one man was killed after a “shooting incident” on the city’s Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the incident started at Grand and McVicker avenues. Officials were on the scene at Austin and Belden avenues where there was an abandoned Mercury Grand Marquis. The Chicago Tribune reported that officers gave chase to that car after they noticed the driver swerving. The chase ensued and the driver was a possible burglary suspect. He crashed the car and fled on foot. The ran two blocks away where the gunfire was reported.

The driver was shot and killed, but there was no information about how the gunfire started or who initiated it.

Police are expected to give an update Thursday afternoon. No further information was provided.

Media staging for shooting incident in 25thDist. is Grand & McVicker #ChicagoPolice — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 2, 2020