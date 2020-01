Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — When Lori Orlinsky's daughter was in pre-school she was bullied by the other kids for being small. Lori knew what that was like — she's 5 feet 1 inch tall — she's been small her whole life. So she wrote a children's book called “Being Small (Isn’t So Bad After All).”

Lori will be at the Barnes and Noble in Lincoln Park, Webster Place, 1441 W Webster Ave., Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information, visit loriorlinsky.com.