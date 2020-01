Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parrot Stars is an all exclusive exotic bird shop. They breed, hand-raise and sell exotic parrots. Their shop offers both grooming and boarding services for local parrot owners and their goal is to educate the general public on exotic birds. They work hard to educate both adults and children about parrots in their natural habitats, as well as, the responsibilities of having a companion parrot in your home.

Parrot Stars:

103 N. Arlington Heights Road

Arlington Heights, IL 60004

parrotstars.com