Application deadline today for Illinois pot dispensary licenses

CHICAGO — Thursday is the deadline for aspiring marijuana dispensary operators to submit their applications with the state of Illinois.

About three dozen minority entrepreneurs arrived at the Thompson Center Thursday morning to turn in their applications. The Majority-Minority Group has been helping 38 minority-led teams navigate the cannabis license using the social equity application process, which can be tough to navigate as well as expensive. Filing an application costs thousands of dollars.

Right now, the only places that sell legal recreational pot are those that were already licensed to dispense medical marijuana.

All applicants for new dispensary licenses must hand in their paperwork by 4 p.m. Thursday at the Thompson Center.

According to the mayor's office, Chicago is expected to take in $3.5 million in pot tax revenue this year.