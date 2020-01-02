× Abraham Lincoln would have been impeached by today’s Democrats: Blagojevich

Convicted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said in an op-ed column written from prison, that today’s House Democrats would have impeached Abraham Lincoln.

In the article published by the conservative website Newsmax, Blagojevich calls the evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment flimsy.

He asserts using the same standard, the house would have impeached Lincoln for imposing the emancipation proclamation without congress’s approval.

Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office after being convicted of trying to sell President Barack Obama’s vacant U.S. Senate seat.

In August, Trump said he was seriously considering commuting Blagojevich’s 14 year sentence, calling it unbelievably unfair.