3 women killed, 4 injured — including toddler — in Morgan Park two-vehicle crash

CHICAGO — A two-vehicle crash left three women dead, and four others injured — including a 3-year-old girl — in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The accident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, when a Nissan hatchback traveling east on 112th Place crashed into a black Nissan SUV in the 1400 block of West 112th Place.

Police said the driver of the black Nissan SUV turned left at a red light without stopping.

Two women who were in the hatchback, ages 28 and 30, were transported to Roseland Hospital where they were pronounced dead. A 56-year-old woman was transported to Christ Medical Center and also died.

The victims have not been identified.

A 3-year-old girl in the SUV was secured in a child safety seat, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was stabilized.

Police said two women in the SUV, ages 61 and 20, were also transported to Christ Medical Center, where they were stabilized. A 61-year-old woman in the SUV was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and is also in stable condition.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.