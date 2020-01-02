17-year-old shot in the face in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A 17-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the face.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The teen was driving to her stepmother’s house when a man standing outside opened fire.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, the teen was recently reported as missing from Hammond.

The 17-year-old crashed her car into a van and tried to run to her stepmother’s home before she collapsed.

Police said the teen was not the intended target.

No one was taken into custody.

