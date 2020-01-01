× Woman injured after West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — A woman in West Garfield Park was seriously injured after the city’s first shooting of 2020.

The shooting happened after midnight Wednesday when the woman was watching television with her family in a third-floor apartment at Adams Street and Kostner Avenue. A bullet came through the window and struck her in the back.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The woman’s name has not been released.

No one has been taken into custody.

No further information was available.