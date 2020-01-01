× Police: Tow driver struck, killed on I-290 in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A tow truck driver was struck and killed on I-290 while trying to remove vehicles from a previous crash, according to authorities.

Andrew Dove-Ferdere, 23, of Berkeley, was standing outside his truck when he was hit about 6 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 290 in Maywood, west of Chicago, state police said.

The tow truck was on the freeway’s right shoulder and had its emergency lights activated at the time Dove-Ferdere was struck by a Nissan sedan.

The Nissan’s driver, a 49-year-old woman, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

O’Hare Towing Service, the company Dove-Ferdere worked for, issued the following statement.

It’s with a heavy heart that we share tragic news that happened this morning. While responding to an accident for the Illinois State Police District Chicago one of our O’Hare Operators was struck and killed by a passing motorist at 06:03am on I-290 east bound near 9th ave. Due to the ongoing investigation, we have no further details. We are absolutely heart broken for all those involved. We ask that you keep our operator’s family and our team in your thoughts and prayers. This is a tragic reminder why slowing down and moving over is important for all emergency vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.