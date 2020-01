× Police, family searching for missing woman last seen on Christmas

CHICAGO — Authorities and family are searching for a missing woman last seen on Christmas.

Family said Sierra Pickens, 23, was last seen on Christmas near 35th Street and the Green Line.

She’s from the 1300 block of West 15th Street.

Pickens is 5’4”, 154 pounds and may be carrying a black purse.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.