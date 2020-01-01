× Opening date of Obama Presidential Center still uncertain

CHICAGO — Four years after Chicago was chosen as the site of the Obama Presidential Center, it’s still unclear when construction will begin.

Early predictions were that the $500 million facility could open in 2020.

But the Chicago Tribune reports that the Obama Foundation has been reluctant to publicly release a new timeline.

Part of the holdup is a lengthy federal review process that’s needed because of the location of a lakefront park that’s on the National Register of Historic Places. There’s also been a lawsuit and protests over neighborhood displacement.