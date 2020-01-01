Milder yet Thursday but clouds on the increase

New Year’s Day Chicagoans experienced 100% sunshine after 4 consecutive overcast days closed out December. Temps warmed into the lower 40s with winds gusting over 30 mph out of the southwest. Thursday temps should continue that rise perhaps touching on the 50 degree mark at some locations, but clouds will be on the increase.

Rain associated with low pressure tracking up the Ohio River Valley will likely spread over much of our area Thursday night into Friday with heaviest rains to the south and east of Chicago. Behind the departing system, northeast winds will bring colder air which will in turn cause the rain to change over into wet snow later in the day Friday and Friday night. There is still a possibility of a little snow accumulation Friday night.