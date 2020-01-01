For updates, visit wgntv.com/weather
Mild Thursday before weekend snow
-
Sunshine returns to start 2020; weekend rain, snow on the way
-
Sunny, mild temps before Tuesday’s rain
-
40s on Friday before weekend rain
-
Rain Wednesday night, mild Thursday temperatures cool into the weekend
-
Mild and warmer for Thursday before another drop
-
-
Dry afternoon on the way before return of snow Monday night
-
Record in sight Thursday before weekend rain
-
After windy Wednesday, calm Thanksgiving in store before weekend rain
-
Rain Tuesday morning before warmer washout Thursday
-
Mild weekend and then a big drop in temps
-
-
Sunny and mild through the weekend, sprinkles possible over the holidays
-
Clear, cold Sunday leads to snow on Monday
-
60s likely for Sunday on wet weekend