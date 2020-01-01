Meet the Chicago area’s first babies of 2020

CHICAGO — Some families rang in the new year by welcoming a new bundle of joy.

Phillip Benjamin Brown came into the world just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic in Chicago. His mom Stephanie and dad Benjamin and dad welcomed the 6-pound, 14-ounce boy into their family.

Baby Sloane Jade Gertler was born at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital just before 2 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

At Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Diedra and Anthony Epps welcomed 7-pound 11-ounce, Adaiya Denise into their family just after 4:30 a.m.

