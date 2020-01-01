Lunchbreak: Catch 35’s Scallop Surf & Turf

Chef Eddie Sweeney, Corporate Chef at Taste America Restaurant Group

Catch 35:

35 W. Wacker drive, Chicago, IL 312-346-3500 and 35 S. Washington St. Naperville, Il 630-717-3500

catch35.com

$20 Wine Flights for the New Year

20 days of Surf & Turf specials at Catch 35 starting January 2 to January 21st.

Restaurant week starts January 24th, Catch 35 will also be at the First Bites Bash on January 23rd.

Catch 35’s Scallop Surf & Turf w/ Braised Short rib Hash and Caper Aioli

(serves 4)

Braised Short Rib Hash

2 lbs braised short rib, cook your own or use leftover pot roast.

2 lbs portabella mushrooms

2 lbs cooked, small diced red potato skin on

1 yellow onion, small dice

1 tbl fresh thyme

1/4 cup mushroom soy sauce, or regular soy sauce

1 head roasted garlic

¾ cup pickled shallots

¼ cup shallot brine

4 tbl cup olive oil

1 or 2 bunches watercress, roughly chopped or arugula

Salt and Pepper

Procedure: sweat onions and mushrooms in a non stick skillet in the some olive oil until onions are translucent then remove. Add olive oil to same pan and add potatoes. Cook them until they begin to brown. Add beef, onion mushroom mixture, and roasted garlic to pan and cook for a few minutes. Season with Salt and pepper. Once the hash starts to come together and brown a bit more add mushroom soy, fresh thyme, pickled shallots and watercress. Fold together off heat until the watercress is slightly wilted.

Caper Aioli

1 cup mayo

½ cup capers

1 tbl Dijon mustard

1 tsp black pepper

¼ cup heavy cream

Procedure: Blend all ingredients together in a blender or chopp capers fine and whisk together everything.

Pickled Shallots

2 cup sliced shallots

1 cup water

½ cup rice vinegar

2 tbl sugar

1 tbl salt

Procedure: Bring all ingredients, accept shallots, to a boil. Pour over reserved shallots. Store in cooler.

Seared Scallops

24 Dry Pack Sea Scallops, you can also sup out shrimp

2 tbl Canola oil

Salt and pepper

Procedures: Heat a skillet on high heat, season scallops with salt and pepper, add 6-8 scallops at a time to the pan, do not crowd the pan. Sear them on one side for about a minute. Flip them over and sear the other side. Repeat with remaining scallops.

Plating: Place some short rib hash on the plate. Add seared scallops on top of the hash. Drizzle with the caper aioli. Garnish with some chopped parsley or some microgreens.