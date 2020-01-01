Hammond police believe same man responsible for home invasions, sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. — Hammond police believe the same man is responsible for a series of recent home invasions and a sexual assault.

The break-ins happened at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. In some cases, people were actually at home.

On Monday night, police said the same person was responsible for a sexual assault of a woman and more home invasions.

They happened in the 4300 block of Elm, the 4900 block of Oak and the 6600 block of California.

Police said twice he got in through unlocked windows and ended up robbing residents inside at gunpoint, then stole money and jewelry.

"I was looking out my window,” said neighbor Gabriel Gonzalez. "I seen a whole bunch of cop cars. I didn’t really think anything about it, you know, cops come here all the time, I didn’t know a house got broken into.”

Neighbors said they have seen more police this week and hope it continues.

“Police presence makes a big impact on you know everything,” Kyle Taylor said.

Detectives have been scouring the neighborhoods for surveillance video.

If you have any to share, please contact Hammond police at 219-852-2902.