INGLEWOOD, CA- JUNE 12: NBA Commissioner David Stern presents the Chicago Bulls the Championship trophy following Game Five of the 1991 NBA Finals on June 12, 1991 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1991 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dead at 77
INGLEWOOD, CA- JUNE 12: NBA Commissioner David Stern presents the Chicago Bulls the Championship trophy following Game Five of the 1991 NBA Finals on June 12, 1991 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1991 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has died at the age of 77, the NBA said Wednesday.
He passed away as a result of a brain hemorrhage he suffered approximately three weeks ago.
His wife, Dianne, and family were with him at his bedside. Stern was appointed commissioner in 1984, where he remained in the role until 2014.
He was the commissioner during every championship the 90s Bulls won.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has issued the following statement.
“For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like very NBA legend, David has extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.”