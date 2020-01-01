× Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dead at 77

NEW YORK — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has died at the age of 77, the NBA said Wednesday.

He passed away as a result of a brain hemorrhage he suffered approximately three weeks ago.

His wife, Dianne, and family were with him at his bedside. Stern was appointed commissioner in 1984, where he remained in the role until 2014.

He was the commissioner during every championship the 90s Bulls won.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has issued the following statement.