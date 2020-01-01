Chicagoans line up to legally buy recreational marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Some Chicagoans lined up bright and early on New Year's Day to be the firsts to legally purchase recreational marijuana.

Recreational pot became legal in the state on Jan. 1, making Illinois the 11th state to do so.

The Sunnyside dispensary opened its doors at 6 a.m. and customers were lined up around the corner to make their purchases and make history.

Customers must be 21 years or old to purchase marijuana and must bring cash — credit cards will not be accepted.

Illinois residents can purchase up to 30 grams of flower, 5 grams of concentrate and 500 milligrams of THC-infused products (edibles). Out-of-state visitors will be able to buy half those amounts. Dispensaries will determine residency based on your state-issued ID or driver's license.

For more information about Illinois' new pot laws CLICK HERE.

On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker granted over 11,000 pardons for people who had low-level cannabis convictions.

The expungement of thousands of records applied to all low-level pot possession convictions dating back decades — that means possession of 30 grams or less. However, state’s attorneys throughout Illinois can consider filings to vacate cases involving up to 500 grams of marijuana.