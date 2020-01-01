× Chicago police looking for hit-and-run vehicle after woman struck, critical

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a vehicle after a 65-year-old woman was struck and critically injured on Sunday.

Police were called to the 7900 block of South Cottage Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police are looking a silver, possible Honda CRV 4-door (model year 2011-2015) with front-end damage.

It was last seen traveling westbound on 81st Street from the east alley of Evans Avenue.

If you have seen the vehicle, please call Chicago police at 312-745-4521.