Cannabis legalization: Fighting for a fresh start

CHICAGO — Even though recreational marijuana use will be legal in Illinois, some people are still paying the price for low-level cannabis cases.

“You can’t normalize and legalize this and allow people to make millions of dollars without acknowledging what the harms were done to people for the prohibition of the exact same activity,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor on Cannabis Control.

The new law includes framework to wipe out minor records for hundreds of thousands of people, but the process is complicated and could take time.

Gaynor Hall reports in this WGN Cover Story.

For more information, visit the following links:

National Diversity Inclusion & Cannabis Alliance

Cabrini Green Legal Aid

Legal Aid Chicago

Prairie State Legal Services

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid